SARVA raises fresh funds from Mantra Capital to expand digital footprint

BENGALURU : Yoga and wellness startup, SARVA has raised funding from US-based VC Fund Mantra Capital, along with a financial contribution from a close strategic partner, the Patni Family.

The funding value was not disclosed.

The funding round also saw participation from existing investor Fireside Ventures. SARVA is the first strategic investment by Mantra Capital.

According to the startup, it is in the process of raising more capital to enhance its digital offering for this round.

Founded in 2016 by Sarvesh Shashi, SARVA is a yoga and wellness ecosystem built that focuses on the mental, physical and emotional well-being of an individual. It provides access to yoga, mindfulness and wellness to the world through two approaches, physical and digital.

In December, SARVA has raised ₹20 crore from Fireside Ventures and other investors.

In the past, SARVA has also raised funding from celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Malaika Arora, Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, Shahid and Mira Kapoor among others.

“We are happy to receive this funding from Mantra Capital and the Patni Family Office. Their expertise, along with the infusion of funds, will provide a major boost to our digital initiatives, which are being conducted across 25 major countries globally," said Sarvesh Shashi, co-founder, SARVA.

At present, SARVA offers 25 forms of Yoga and aims to organise the currently fragmented yoga and wellness industry.





“SARVA’s unique blend of an offline and online playbook is ideal for a market like India. The learnings from the offline market positions SARVA to uniquely tailor its content to be curated on the online platform. Mantra’s policy of backing tech for human good at a time like this is a validation of our support of entrepreneurs like Sarvesh and his team," said Jay Krishnan, partner at Mantra Capital.

