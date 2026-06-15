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Sarvam raises $234 million to further India's sovereign AI play

Rwit Ghosh
2 min read15 Jun 2026, 08:12 PM IST
File photo of Sarvam AI founders Vivek Raghavan (left) and Pratyush Kumar (right) with Nandan Nilekani (middle). (X)
File photo of Sarvam AI founders Vivek Raghavan (left) and Pratyush Kumar (right) with Nandan Nilekani (middle). (X)
Summary

HCL Technologies led the round, committing $150 million for a 10.46% stake. Bessemer Venture Partners and existing investors Khosla Ventures and Peak XV Partners participated in the round.

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Sarvam, India's full-stack sovereign AI startup, has raised $234 million in the first close of a $300 million Series B round, at a post-money valuation of $1.5 billion.

Sarvam, India's full-stack sovereign AI startup, has raised $234 million in the first close of a $300 million Series B round, at a post-money valuation of $1.5 billion.

HCL Technologies Ltd led the round, committing $150 million as the lead investor and picking up a 10.46% stake, according to regulatory filings. Bessemer Venture Partners joined the company's cap table alongside the IT major. Existing investors Khosla Ventures and Peak XV Partners also participated in the round.

HCL Technologies Ltd led the round, committing $150 million as the lead investor and picking up a 10.46% stake, according to regulatory filings. Bessemer Venture Partners joined the company's cap table alongside the IT major. Existing investors Khosla Ventures and Peak XV Partners also participated in the round.

The Bengaluru-based company is yet to raise the remaining $66 million of its $300 million target and has not disclosed a timeline for the final close.

Also Read | Voice AI startup Equal raises $30 million from Prosus Ventures, Tomales Bay

The announcement comes just after the US government directed US foundational model company Anthropic to restrict use of its latest models, Fable 5 and cybersecurity-focused Mythos, citing export-control rules.

Sovereign AI ambition

The capital will fund Sarvam's next frontier model—targeting agentic, coding, and cybersecurity use cases—and deepen its forward-deployed motion across banking, insurance, government technology, and defence.

“We are clear that research-led innovation to create AI that works at India's scale is a very large opportunity. That means models that understand our voices, read our documents, and serve intelligence at a cost every enterprise and government can afford,” said Pratyush Kumar, co-founder, Sarvam in a statement.

Sarvam positions itself as India's answer to sovereign AI—a full-stack company that trains its own models from scratch in India, rather than fine-tuning foreign models on Indian data.

Also Read | Exponent Energy raises ₹200 cr to charge up EV expansion push

“Our ambition is to diffuse this technology widely in the country, creating significant value across sectors for citizens, small businesses, enterprises, and state and central governments. We are positioned to both help them adopt and innovate on AI,” said Vivek Raghavan, co-founder, Sarvam, in the statement.

India's sovereign AI ambitions are reaching an inflexion point. As global AI development concentrates among a handful of American and Chinese labs, a growing cluster of governments and enterprises is seeking AI infrastructure that keeps data, models, and inference loops within national borders.

“By bringing together Sarvam's research in AI models with HCLTech's global presence, we are creating a differentiated full-stack AI platform for enterprises and governments, strengthening our ability to deliver secure, scalable, and responsible AI solutions,” said C. Vijayakumar, chief executive and managing director, HCLTech, in the statement.

Sarvam AI models

Sarvam's model portfolio has expanded considerably in recent months. Its models include the 105B model, which claims to match or outperform larger reasoning models on knowledge, reasoning, and agentic benchmarks. Its Sarvam 30B variant is optimized for edge deployment on consumer hardware.

Also Read | Why Eruditus thinks US and Europe are where the real upskilling money is

It has also released Sarvam Vision, a model built for handwriting and Indian-language document recognition, which is being used to digitize over 35 million pages of insurance forms and land records.

This is the company's latest round of funding, coming two-and-a-half years after Sarvam first raised capital from investors. Back in 2023, the startup raised $41 million in a combined seed and Series A round from Khosla Ventures and PeakXV Partners.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesStart-upsSarvam raises $234 million to further India's sovereign AI play

Sarvam raises $234 million to further India's sovereign AI play

Rwit Ghosh
2 min read15 Jun 2026, 08:12 PM IST
File photo of Sarvam AI founders Vivek Raghavan (left) and Pratyush Kumar (right) with Nandan Nilekani (middle). (X)
File photo of Sarvam AI founders Vivek Raghavan (left) and Pratyush Kumar (right) with Nandan Nilekani (middle). (X)
Summary

HCL Technologies led the round, committing $150 million for a 10.46% stake. Bessemer Venture Partners and existing investors Khosla Ventures and Peak XV Partners participated in the round.

Gift this article

Sarvam, India's full-stack sovereign AI startup, has raised $234 million in the first close of a $300 million Series B round, at a post-money valuation of $1.5 billion.

Sarvam, India's full-stack sovereign AI startup, has raised $234 million in the first close of a $300 million Series B round, at a post-money valuation of $1.5 billion.

HCL Technologies Ltd led the round, committing $150 million as the lead investor and picking up a 10.46% stake, according to regulatory filings. Bessemer Venture Partners joined the company's cap table alongside the IT major. Existing investors Khosla Ventures and Peak XV Partners also participated in the round.

HCL Technologies Ltd led the round, committing $150 million as the lead investor and picking up a 10.46% stake, according to regulatory filings. Bessemer Venture Partners joined the company's cap table alongside the IT major. Existing investors Khosla Ventures and Peak XV Partners also participated in the round.

The Bengaluru-based company is yet to raise the remaining $66 million of its $300 million target and has not disclosed a timeline for the final close.

Also Read | Voice AI startup Equal raises $30 million from Prosus Ventures, Tomales Bay

The announcement comes just after the US government directed US foundational model company Anthropic to restrict use of its latest models, Fable 5 and cybersecurity-focused Mythos, citing export-control rules.

Sovereign AI ambition

The capital will fund Sarvam's next frontier model—targeting agentic, coding, and cybersecurity use cases—and deepen its forward-deployed motion across banking, insurance, government technology, and defence.

“We are clear that research-led innovation to create AI that works at India's scale is a very large opportunity. That means models that understand our voices, read our documents, and serve intelligence at a cost every enterprise and government can afford,” said Pratyush Kumar, co-founder, Sarvam in a statement.

Sarvam positions itself as India's answer to sovereign AI—a full-stack company that trains its own models from scratch in India, rather than fine-tuning foreign models on Indian data.

Also Read | Exponent Energy raises ₹200 cr to charge up EV expansion push

“Our ambition is to diffuse this technology widely in the country, creating significant value across sectors for citizens, small businesses, enterprises, and state and central governments. We are positioned to both help them adopt and innovate on AI,” said Vivek Raghavan, co-founder, Sarvam, in the statement.

India's sovereign AI ambitions are reaching an inflexion point. As global AI development concentrates among a handful of American and Chinese labs, a growing cluster of governments and enterprises is seeking AI infrastructure that keeps data, models, and inference loops within national borders.

“By bringing together Sarvam's research in AI models with HCLTech's global presence, we are creating a differentiated full-stack AI platform for enterprises and governments, strengthening our ability to deliver secure, scalable, and responsible AI solutions,” said C. Vijayakumar, chief executive and managing director, HCLTech, in the statement.

Sarvam AI models

Sarvam's model portfolio has expanded considerably in recent months. Its models include the 105B model, which claims to match or outperform larger reasoning models on knowledge, reasoning, and agentic benchmarks. Its Sarvam 30B variant is optimized for edge deployment on consumer hardware.

Also Read | Why Eruditus thinks US and Europe are where the real upskilling money is

It has also released Sarvam Vision, a model built for handwriting and Indian-language document recognition, which is being used to digitize over 35 million pages of insurance forms and land records.

This is the company's latest round of funding, coming two-and-a-half years after Sarvam first raised capital from investors. Back in 2023, the startup raised $41 million in a combined seed and Series A round from Khosla Ventures and PeakXV Partners.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesStart-upsSarvam raises $234 million to further India's sovereign AI play
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