SBI Foundation partners Khan Academy for digital learning program UpSchool

MUMBAI :SBI Foundation has introduced UpSchool, a digital learning program for students from class 1-10 in partnership with Khan Academy, an educational non-profit.
The program will be available in English, Hindi and Kannada languages aiming to reduce learning gaps and build a solid foundation in maths and reading for their current academic year. A statement said that students or their parents can register for the program for free and will receive learning links on WhatsApp for 4-6 weeks. Every student will receive a digital certificate at completing the program.
This is one of the many initiatives by SBI Foundation towards improving last mile access to education in India, the statement said.
Recently, SBI Foundation and Khan Academy partnered to localize high quality maths learning content so that students can learn in their preferred language. The initiation of this partnership took place in Punjab, where SBI Foundation funded the localization project for creating new maths lessons consisting of videos, articles and practice exercises in Punjabi aiming at all learners in Punjab’s public schools.
Dinesh Khara, chairman, State Bank Group said “We are proud to support the UpSchool Foundations Program that makes a difference in making education accessible and helps to reduce learning gaps. With our partnerships, we aim to promote growth and equality among the underprivileged communities and this program facilitates the same."
According to Vinay M Tonse, chief executive, SBI Funds Management Ltd, at the onset of the back-to-school season, the UpSchool Foundations Program will benefit students to be ready and better prepared.
“We are glad to extend this program to all students, equipping them with fun and interactive tools developed by experts, making high-quality localized educational content accessible to all. We are happy to be working with Khan Academy on making this happen," said Tonse.