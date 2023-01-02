SBICap Ventures to close Neev II’s ₹2,000 cr fundraise by Jun1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 07:53 PM IST
Launched in May 2021, the climate and sustainability-focused fund raised around ₹1,000 crore of the targeted ₹2,000 crore.
BENGALURU : Neev II, a government-backed climate and sustainability-focused SME (small and medium enterprise) fund, is set to reach its final fundraising goal of as much as ₹2,000 crore by June, its top executive said.