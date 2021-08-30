Scaler Academy acquires Coding Elements to strengthen its upskilling offerings

BENGALURU: Scaler Academy, an up-skilling platform for tech professionals and college students, has acquired New Delhi-based online learning platform Coding Elements in an all-cash deal worth roughly Rs80 million, marking the first acquisition for the edtech company.

Scaler Academy is run by edtech startup InterviewBit, which has raised more than $20 million from the likes of Sequoia Capital India, Rocket Internet and Tiger Global Management.

With this acquisition, Scaler Academy aims to bring synergies between the two companies to strengthen and expand professional upskilling offerings.

As a part of the deal, Coding Elements has been merged with Scaler Academy. Coding Elements’ founder Mudit Goel will join Scaler as its strategy and product lead. In his role, Goel will build the data science and machine learning vertical, and will also help in deepening Scaler's relationship with industry partners.

Scaler Academy has also set aside a fund corpus of Rs500 million to explore other avenues of inorganic growth through acquisitions.

“This acquisition will enable us to further strengthen our upskilling platform by expanding our course offerings beyond core software engineering. As we are journeying to the next growth phase, I'm confident that Coding Element's resources, talent pool will help us in expanding our offerings and reach. The acquisition is another step towards accelerating our growth and making Scaler a world-class virtual tech university," said Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder, Scaler Academy and InterviewBit.

"We continue to assess and evaluate potential M&A opportunities in the segment that matches Scaler's vision and mission," added Saxena.

Four-year-old, Coding Elements offers courses to upskill individuals with in-demand tech skills such as data science, machine learning, and full-stack web and mobile app development.

The platform also offers coding courses for kids, and has worked with over 4000 students through in-person classroom courses before going completely online in 2020.

"Coding Elements was started in 2017 with just 3 students in the first batch as an experiment to understand how high-quality education can help improve the lives of families. Within four years, we reached 2 million students across 6000 schools and saw how education can uplift an entire economy. I This strategic merger with Scaler is truly a satisfying moment," said Mudit Goel, founder, Coding Elements.

Launched in 2019, Scaler Academy is focussed on college students and tech professionals. The platform also provides mentorship to help pupils crack recruitment processes as well as provides referrals for software opportunities.

At present, Scaler Academy has over 500 employees and 1000 mentors and teaching assistants on its platform. So far, more than 7,500 learners have joined Scaler's educational programmes, the company said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.