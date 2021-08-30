Scaler Academy acquires Coding Elements to strengthen its upskilling offerings

“This acquisition will enable us to further strengthen our upskilling platform by expanding our course offerings beyond core software engineering. As we are journeying to the next growth phase, I'm confident that Coding Element's resources, talent pool will help us in expanding our offerings and reach. The acquisition is another step towards accelerating our growth and making Scaler a world-class virtual tech university," said Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder, Scaler Academy and InterviewBit.