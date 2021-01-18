Scholastic India expands into edtech world with Scholastic Super English module

English, indisputably, is the world’s most widely used and commonly spoken language today. Arguably, it is the common language of communication across a plethora of fields, from business and finance to travel and entertainment. A good command of the language will set children on a path to guaranteed academic excellence and consequently, career success. With a 100 year legacy in education, Scholastic understands the need for developing language proficiency in the next generation.

