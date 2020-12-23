Sebi’s relaxed IPO norms for startups may prompt more exits

BENGALURU : The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) proposed norms for listing on the Innovators Growth Platform (IGP) may lead to a boost in funding from qualified institutional borrowers (QIBs) as well as lead to further exits from upcoming startups.

To continue investor confidence in the Indian startup story, Sebi released a consultation paper for listings on its IGP platform, allowing existing investors and promoters to continue retaining their special rights on the board as well as allow investors to hold 25% pre-issue capital from earlier 2 years to now 1 year.

According to experts, Sebi has also released this consultation paper keeping in mind the upcoming young class of investors who want to purchase stocks in high growth companies over gold and other asset classes.

“If Indian investors want to invest in startups the only option they have is to become Limited Partners in venture capital funds, but again they don’t manage the fund and cannot choose their portfolio. There is also an option of secondary trade of ESOPs currently. But this is expected to change if SEBIs new norms come into effect, as more individual retail investors will now be able to invest in startup IPOs," said Santosh N., managing partner at D and P India Advisory LLP, a consultancy.

These changes come after institutional investors in startups have been recommending the government to open newer streams of exits for Indian startups through the public markets.

The predominant form of exits for institutional investors investing in Indian investors at present continues to be largely through lateral stake sales - where a new investor buys the stake of existing shareholders.

“There is some confidence amongst young investors, who are ready to invest in startups versus gold markets and other asset classes. The public markets have matured considerably, and now there is appetite for startup IPOs. Even Sebi understands that beyond a point startup struggle to go public and give investors the right exits. This move is in the direction to change that," said Abhinav Bhalaik, partner, AlgoLegal, a legal firm which consults venture funds and startups in fund-raising.

Sebi also proposed allowing startups to allocate up to 60% portion of the issue size on discretionary basis, prior to the issue, and exempt Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) Category II investors from post issue lock-in requirement of six months. It has recommended even family trusts should be included in accredited investors definition.

Analysts and investors said the move is undertaken to allow QIBs and AIFs to participate with more flexibility in the pre-issue, helping startups get credible investors onboard before the public offering.

“One of the key recommendations is to reduce the investor holding period from 2 years before listing to 1 year. This itself can be a catalyst in boosting the funding volumes as investors would want to enter and exit throughout the different stages of the startups lifecycle," said Ankur Bansal, co-founder and director, Blacksoil, a venture debt provider.

Along with this Sebi has also proposed that stipulation for triggering open offers under the takeover norms should be relaxed to a higher threshold of 49% from existing 25%, considering that the higher threshold will give investors a better opportunity to get the right exit.

"Given the numerous rounds of pre-IPO fund raises that startups typically go through, the proposal to reduce the holding period of 25% of the pre-issue capital from 2 years to 1 year should allow a greater number of companies to be eligible for listing on the platform. Allowing greater discretion for allotment will provide startups the flexibility to bring in appropriate anchor investors who understand and appreciate the risks," said Karan Marwah, partner and head, capital markets advisory, KPMG in India.

Marwah added that the issuance of shares with differential or special rights should also allow startup founders to retain an appropriate level of control over the enterprise, and the changes in listing norms will add to attractiveness of IGP platform.

However, what Sebi continues to miss out is the ‘profitability’ guidelines, which for the longest time, has been a big bottle neck for Indian startups to consider listing in their home market.

“One of the key challenges that inhibited startups from an IPO is the requirement for profitability of minimum ₹15 crore average pre-tax operating profit in at least 3 years of the immediately preceding 5 years. Majority of the startups are not profitable. Thus, irrespective of a more relaxed norm, the primary reason for few startups showing interest in IGP is because only very few qualify to get listed," Bansal added.

