Sebi’s relaxed IPO norms for startups may prompt more exits

“If Indian investors want to invest in startups the only option they have is to become Limited Partners in venture capital funds, but again they don’t manage the fund and cannot choose their portfolio. There is also an option of secondary trade of ESOPs currently. But this is expected to change if SEBIs new norms come into effect, as more individual retail investors will now be able to invest in startup IPOs," said Santosh N., managing partner at D and P India Advisory LLP, a consultancy.