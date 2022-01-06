SecureNow raises $6mn in series B funding from Apis Insurtech, SelectQuote

“Businesses bravely face material risk every day. A quick look at our risk diagnostic tool would show you how some risks are existential and vary by industry. Still, insurance remains a low-involvement purchase. Clients want to quickly evaluate insurance plans for value and transparency. The only way to deliver this consistently is by the ubiquitous use of technology across the buying journey. The proof of this is in our net retention rate, which is well over 100%. There are over 60 million firms registered in the country, the majority of which are underinsured. So, we have some ground to cover. Commercial insurance for businesses is likely to be one of the fastest-growing segments within insurance", said Kapil Mehta, co-founder of SecureNow.