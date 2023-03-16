Security experts warn of GPT-4 risks

Security experts warn of GPT-4 risks3 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 08:55 PM IST
While OpenAI’s generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT, found widespread popularity after being opened for public access since last November, its proliferation also saw cyber criminals being able to use the tool to generate malicious code.
NEW DELHI : Cyber security experts have warned of a variety of risks that can arise out of GPT-4, the latest large language model (LLM) launched on Tuesday by artificial intelligence (AI) research firm, OpenAI. Such risks can emerge from rising sophistication of security threats driven by GPT-4’s better reasoning and language comprehension abilities, as well as its long-form text generation ability that can be used to write more complex code for malicious software programmes.
