Security experts warn of GPT-4 risks

NEW DELHI : Cyber security experts have warned of a variety of risks that can arise out of GPT-4, the latest large language model (LLM) launched on Tuesday by artificial intelligence (AI) research firm, OpenAI. Such risks can emerge from rising sophistication of security threats driven by GPT-4’s better reasoning and language comprehension abilities, as well as its long-form text generation ability that can be used to write more complex code for malicious software programmes.

