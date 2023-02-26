Security experts wary of increasing cyberattacks
Around 25% profesionals intend to choose entirely different roles, according to a report by market research firm Gartner.
NEW DELHI : The post-covid increase in cyberattacks has been a source of concern for cybersecurity professionals in India, forcing many to switch jobs and pursue new roles with 49% expressing their intent to move jobs, while around 25% intending to choose entirely different roles, according to a report by market research firm Gartner, published last week.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×