sense.bio, AI-backed health tech and fitness startup launches in India

sense.bio, an IoT(Connected to Internet) based fitness and health app was recently launched in India.

It helps in home workout, diet plans, and simultaneously monitor one's health. It is an app that provides fitness, wellness, nutrition, family health monitoring on one single platform. The aim is to catch the attention of more than 90 million health-conscious individuals (HCI’s).

The zeal to make a better world where people can have maximum access to healthcare services has always concerned Atul Kapoor, an IIT Bombay alumnus who is the brain behind sense.bio.

The app lets you take control of your goals by tracking calories and steps, breakdown ingredients, log activities, check BMI, and weight. It helps in checking the heart rate, respiration rate, oxygen levels, and blood pressure through smartphone with the help of a sensor device.

It suggests diet plans and home workout plans according to your access to the equipment. Additionally, it also gives you reminders for your pills and monitors your water intake along with your likes and dislikes in food items. The app also keeps a track of your aliments/habits and routine schedule to help you achieve your goal.

Atul Kapoor said, “I decided to introduce a health and wellness platform for an individual and his family with a pure intention of helping people to own a healthy body and mind".

sense.bio offers a specific healthcare package system that is exclusive “all-inclusive". This means, not only an individual get to enjoy the benefits, but their family members too enjoy the benefits. The software works for everyone and anybody can avail the package and the benefits will be extended to their family members irrespective of age and any type of gender discrimination of financial status dependencies.

sense.bio works on a freemium model, the premium version of which will give people access to personalized and customized diet recommendations and allows you to interact with nutritionists and health coaches.

The app is available on the play store and soon to be launched on the iOS store as well.

