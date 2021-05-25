Financial and corporate research platform, Sentieo, on Tuesday said that it has $20 million as a part of its Series B funding round led by Ten Coves Capital.

Existing investors Centana Growth Partners and Studio Management, also participated as a part of this round. With this fund raise, Sentieo has raised close to $62 million in capital, till date.

With the closing of its Series B round, Sentieo will further expand its platform capabilities, and invest heavily in its research and development operations in India. It also expects to double its footprint in the country in the coming years.

Currently, Sentieo has a team size of 175 individuals, with more than 120 members of its staff, based in its New Delhi office. The firm employs engineers, financial analysts, and data scientists for its India office.

The nine-year old startup provides a financial and corporate research platform for executives, investment analysts, and researchers that offers them the insights to make informed strategic decisions.

“With the incredible adoption of the Sentieo platform it is clear we are experiencing a massive shift in how financial and corporate research is executed. We see a huge opportunity to replace hard-to-use and expensive point solutions that slow down the journey to uncover competitive insights," said David Lichtblau, chief executive officer of Sentieo.

At present, the company serves a global customer base of over 1,000 enterprises, including 800 institutional investment firms.

“Sentieo’s mission is to deliver the best platform for analysts to conduct research and execute better corporate and investment strategies. By combining all the elements of fundamental research into one seamless, AI-supported workflow, analysts can save time and discover new insights that will catapult their organization ahead of the competition," said Ned May, managing partner at Ten Coves Capital.

May will join Sentieo’s board of directors, as a part of this fundraise.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.