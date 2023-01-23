Sequoia mulls auditing South Asia investments after alleged lapses in Zilingo, GoMechanic2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 07:55 PM IST
Sequoia Capital India will also be more selective when taking board seats at companies and, in some cases, might replace junior members from their team on boards with more senior partners, people familiar with the decision said
Sequoia mulls auditing South Asia investments after allegat lapses in Zilingo, GoMechanic
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×