Sequoia-backed GoMechanic lays off 70% staff, cites errors in financial reporting

“We take full responsibility for this current situation and unanimously have decided to restructure the business while we look for capital solutions. This restructuring is going to be painful and we will, unfortunately, need to let go of approx. 70% of the workforce. In addition, a third-party firm will be conducting an audit of the business. While the situation is far from anything we could have ever imagined for GoMechanic, we are working on a plan which would be most viable under the circumstances," said Bhasin in the post.