Sequoia-backed Pocket Aces fires 20% staff amid structural rejig
Employees from Pocket Aces’ content, production and post-production departments were affected by the exercise
Digital entertainment platform Pocket Aces Pictures Pvt Ltd has laid off 50 employees or about 20% of its workforce as part of a corporate restructuring drive, joining the long list of Indian startups that have been trimming their headcount to cut costs.
