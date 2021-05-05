Sequoia’s Surge, others bet on app for construction management

Accel, formerly Accel Partners, has invested in Powerplay from its new $550 million fund, which was raised in December. The fund seeks to make seed and early-stage bets on Indian startups. The VC firm has been the first institutional backer of Acko, Blackbuck, Bounce, BookMyShow, Vedantu, Clevertap, Curefit, Mindtickle, Moglix, Ninjacart, Portea, StanzaLiving and UrbanClap. Its bets also include deep-tech startup Ederlabs, social e-commerce platform CityMall and AI-based startup Bayestree Intelligence Pvt. Ltd.