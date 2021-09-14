Serial entrepreneur Sreedhar Peddineni’s GTM Buddy raises $2 million led by Stellaris Venture Partners

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BENGALURU : Sales tech, software as a service startup GTM Buddy said it has raised $2 million in a seed round, led by early-stage venture capital investor Stellaris Venture Partners.C0-founded by serial entrepreneur Sreedhar Peddineni, along withSanta Thounaojam, Sundar Vellaichamy, and Chandramani Tiwary, GTM Buddy said it isreimagining the sales enablement category and aims to be a category disruptor.GTM Buddy’s just-in-time “sales enablement" platform helps sellers to accelerate their deals and improve win-rates by cutting through the noise and delivering contextually relevant and valuable information and messages to their prospective buyers.The funding raised will be utilized for enhancing product capabilities and to build out the go-to-market teams - across sales, marketing and customer success functions.Powered by Contextual AI engine, GTM Buddy’s platform pre-processes all the sales enablement content available within its content repositories, external content; auto indexes and surfaces the most relevant information in the context of a conversation happening with a prospective buyer.“…The reality is that sales is increasingly becoming a knowledge driven function. Every buyer involved in the decision-making cycle expects the seller to be an expert on a widevariety of topics such as the domain, product, competition; all this in the background of a forever changing business environment, where the static sales enablement solutions fail to live up to what the sellers need. It is in this context that GTM Buddy leverages the latestadvancements in technology, design and AI to deliver the right information to the sellers at the right time, information that is contextually relevant to the buyers; available within the tools that are used by them on a daily basis," said Sreedhar Peddineni, co-founder and CEO of GTM Buddy.Peddineni added that after GTM Buddy was officially incorporated in November 2020, the last few months have been spent in developing the product. While it has a customer base in India, the focus is predominantly on U.S.Prior to GTM Buddy, Peddineni co-founded Host Analytics, a SaaS platform and amarket leader in the financial planning and analysis (FP&A) space, which was later acquired by Vector Capital. He later co-founded Gainsight, a which operated in the customer success space and a unicorn, which was acquired by Vista Equity Partners in 2020.Alok Goyal, partner, Stellaris Venture Partners said, “Despite advances in underlyingtechnologies, current sales enablement solutions fail to meet the needs of the users. They are mostly a user interface on top of a classical folder structure, with basic search and tracking capabilities. Like many other enterprise processes, we believe that this is a space ripe for disruption. With a veteran SaaS entrepreneur like Sreedhar leading the team at GTM Buddy, we are certain that the platform will be a gamechanger in the sales enablement space".Besides Stellaris, GTM Buddy's investors include several prominent angel investors including Girish Mathrubootham, Nick Mehta, Ashish Gupta, Aneesh Reddy, Khadim Batti, Dilip Khandelwal and founders of other SaaS companies.

