Servify chases the American Dream ahead of 2026 IPO
Summary
The smartphone care and warranty provider expects 65% of revenue to come from the US in the next two years, up from 45% at present, founder and chief executive Sreevathsa Prabhakar told Mint. It's likely to file for an IPO in Q1 of 2026.
Smartphone care and warranty provider Servify expects its revenue mix to shift heavily towards the US, with the country expected to contribute 65%-70% of revenue in the next two years, the startup's founder told Mint.
