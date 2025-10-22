Can Sharechat’s micro drama bet reverse its declining ad revenue?
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 4 min read 22 Oct 2025, 05:40 am IST
Summary
Scaling micro dramas is highly dependent on the sustained quality of micro drama content amid rising competition, coupled with pressures of high UPI autopay failure rates potentially hurting subscription numbers.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Social media unicorn ShareChat is betting on micro dramas to reverse a drop in advertising revenue, targeting a highly engaged audience with premium content.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story