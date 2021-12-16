ShareChat raises $266 mn funding led by Alkeon Capital; valued at $3.7 billion

The short-video category is set to become the second-biggest segment in terms of time spent, after internet giants such as Facebook and Google, as per consulting firm RedSeer. Monthly active users (MAUs) of the segment are expected to grow more than twice to reach 650 million users by the calendar year 2025, securing the second spot after television. The growth will be largely driven by the new 300 million internet users that will be added by 2025, according to RedSeer.