Shark Tank and India’s startup story, in charts

“Sharks" are the panel of investors the startup teams need to woo to get money their way. Half of all pitches came from founders from just four cities—Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune. This is well in line with real-world truths: these cities are among the fastest growing startup hubs in the world, as per the 2022 Global Startup Ecosystem Index, a ranking by startup research centre StartupBlink. Large-city startups on the show focused more on building technology and education products and services, while those from smaller cities focused more on agriculture and handicraft.