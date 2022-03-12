Shark Tank India brand Alpino Health raises funds via revenue-based financing

Shark Tank India brand Alpino Health raises funds via revenue-based financing2 min read . 05:24 PM IST
- Alpino Health Foods, the brand of healthy breakfast food products, will use a part of this fund to branding, marketing and building the team.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Shark Tank India brand Alpino Health Foods has raised an undisclosed amount in a revenue-based financing round from patron investors on the Klub platform, according to an official statement.
Shark Tank India brand Alpino Health Foods has raised an undisclosed amount in a revenue-based financing round from patron investors on the Klub platform, according to an official statement.
Alpino Health Foods, the brand of healthy breakfast food products, will use a part of this fund to branding, marketing and building the team. Alpino Health Foods is one of the few brands that got a deal from four Sharks however, the brand raised funds through RBF before closing its seed round.
Alpino Health Foods, the brand of healthy breakfast food products, will use a part of this fund to branding, marketing and building the team. Alpino Health Foods is one of the few brands that got a deal from four Sharks however, the brand raised funds through RBF before closing its seed round.
Alpino is a pioneer in the peanut butter category and has recently expanded its portfolio to provide a wider range of nut butter and healthy spreads. In line with this, the company plans to launch an exciting range of healthy breakfast essentials as a part of its vision to become the go-to brand for nutritious breakfast without compromising on taste.
Alpino is currently present on over 20 e-commerce platforms and over 5,000 retail stores across India in addition to selling from its website. Alpino Health Foods specializes in products that are made of premium quality and minimum ingredients. The brand focuses on busting myths of healthy food being costlier.
The brand has successfully roped in celebrities across different categories like cricketer KL Rahul and realtiy show star Prince Narula for their campaigns along with over 500 renowned fitness enthusiasts.
“Alpino Health Foods is a combined effort of six friends, who have worked tirelessly to create this brand and its market. When six friends came together to contribute to the better health of society, the research concluded that India desperately needed a good source of nutrient-rich foods. towards their vision to expand its rich and awareness they have Partnered with Klub. With Klub, we felt that we are talking to a partner, who is equally invested in making us a successful brand. We are planning to use these funds to expand our digital footprints and create more awareness about our brand and hire across verticals," said Chetan Kanani, co-founder and managing director of Alpino Health Foods.
Subhashish Bhadra, Director at Klub said, "The Indian breakfast market registered a growth rate of 12% CAGR in 2020, which further accelerated to 18-20% in the post-pandemic world, as people become more inclined to convenience foods. This is why patron investors on Klub were excited by the opportunity to back one of the leaders in this space, which was also featured on Shark Tank India. Alpino’s steady month-on-month revenue growth and strong brand recollection saw it get subscribed on our platform within minutes."
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!