In a special episode of the reality show Shark Tank India, pitchers will get one more chance to pitch their business in front of the Sharks. The episode will be streamed on 11 February. 

The Indian version of the global Shark Tank show, which commenced in December last year, concluded last week. The show, which streams on Sony Pictures Networks India, allows budding entrepreneurs to make pitches to judges. The Shark, or the judges, meanwhile, cut cheques for a stake in the company if impressed with the business models and founders.

With season one of Shark Tank concluding last week, a total of 68 out of 198 pitches scored deals on the show. 

Anupam Mittal, one of the judges, took to LinkedIn last week to reflect on his journey on the show and say that it will ‘change the entrepreneurial landscape forever’.

“As the curtains come down on Season 1 of #SharkTankIndia, it’s evident that India’s entrepreneurial decade has just begun to unfurl. I’ve been reflecting on the opportunities we’ve created, the conversations we’ve started and most importantly the fire we’ve sparked with Shark Tank India," he wrote.

He said that the show has “been the catalyst that will change India’s entrepreneurial landscape forever", and proudly shared some "cool facts".

