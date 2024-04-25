Companies
Shiprocket's back to its favourite accelerant: acquisitions
Samiksha Goel 4 min read 25 Apr 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Summary
- The logistics unicorn is leveraging strategic acquisitions to widen its capabilities and reinforce its market position
BENGALURU : Two years after the Zomato- and Temasek-backed Shiprocket gained its unicorn status, the logistics startup has embarked on a tried-and-tested route to accelerate growth—through acquisitions.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less