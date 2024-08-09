Shiprocket eyes investment from Koch, Tribe amid a larger fundraise
Summary
- The deal will see Koch's fund, Tribe Capital, take a significant minority stake in logistics startup Shiprocket.
- Till date, Shiprocket has raised approximately $350 million from various investors, including Moore Strategic Ventures, PayPal, and Bertelsmann.
Koch Investment Group, a unit of the David & Charles Koch Group, is in early-stage discussions to invest in startup Shiprocket as a co-investor through its fund, Tribe Capital. The investment is part of a larger $120 million funding round for the new-age logistics services provider, which is valued at $1.1-$1.2 billion—consistent with its previous valuation, according to four people familiar with the matter.