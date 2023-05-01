‘Nars stores to open by Sep’3 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:36 PM IST
In FY23, the retailer clocked Rs804 crore in beauty sales, up 54% from a year earlier; beauty now contributes 16% to the company’s business.
Shoppers Stop Ltd plans to open standalone stores for premium beauty brand Nars Cosmetics by August-September, a top company executive said, after the department store chain partnered Japan’s Shiseido earlier this year to bring the brand to India.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×