Short of funds, startups line up to register as MSMEs for govt sops

As financial distress of businesses across sectors continues to rise, many startups such as Moddhia’s are lining up to register as MSMEs as traditional sources of funding dry up. The government has introduced various schemes to address the financial crisis faced by MSMEs, by giving them access to credit amid a squeeze on liquidity. “With the Atmanirbhar package, MSME registration for many startups has almost become a necessity which apart from providing easier access to liquidity also allows benefits from measures such as MSME incubators," said Sanjay Mehta, founder and partner 100X.VC, an early stage VC and board member, TiE Mumbai, which has started programmes to guide startups to register as MSMEs.