NEW DELHI: Homegrown short video platform Chinagri has partnered with fan engagement app TrueFan to help movie fans connect with their favourite celebrities, and receive personalised video messages and calls. The collaboration will see a contest called #TrueFanChingari roll out this month.

“Both Chingari and TrueFan believe in being platforms of the people, by the people and for the creators. We have committed ourselves to creating projects that matter to both of us and our users and are also quite fun for them," Deepak Salvi, co-founder and chief operating officer of Chingari app said in a statement.

Nimish Goel, co-founder and CEO of TrueFan, said Indians harbour unconditional love for celebrities and the app aims to fulfil dreams of countless fans to share a personal moment with their favourite superstars. Participants who promote their content on Chingari will need to showcase their skills to the tune of a fan anthem to be created by TrueFan. “Winners will receive a video message from Kareena Kapoor," Goel said.

Mint had earlier reported that homegrown short-video platforms such as Chingari, Mitron, and Moj are making the most of the void created by the ban on TikTok, helping small-town users with bigger opportunities and greater recognition. They are partnering with video streaming platforms, movie and music labels to generate content for users to engage with and perform on. Chingari had also tied up with Bengali streaming service Hoichoi for short-video clips and dialogue from shows and movies on the platform besides Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji for bite-sized content and video memes that will be available on a separate page.

Earlier this month, it signed a strategic partnership deal with Bhojpuri movie channel Filamchi for live streaming of movie premiers. The association commenced with the premiere of Bhojpuri film Loha Pahalwan that started streaming on Chinagri on Saturday along with the Filamchi TV channel.

