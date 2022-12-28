Should India adopt an ex-ante regulation to rein in Big Tech?

“Digital inherently is a winner-takes-all market, and it’s a competition for, and not in the market— known as network effects. The more the number of users on a platform, larger its impact on the overall industry. EU’s DMA has come after legislators spent much more time in studying the effects of competition, but given how different the Indian market is from many global counterparts, and the number of tiers and segments there are in this market, it’s not clear if enough time has been spent on studying the effects of competition, such as that of network effects in every segment of the market," said Isha Suri, senior researcher at policy thinktank Centre for Internet and Society.