Should you join a startup during the pandemic?
- The romance of working at a small, up-and-coming company has been offset for some young workers by the added risk
Chaa Loftin applied to more than 100 different jobs last year while completing his computer science bachelor’s degree at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
Exactly zero of those résumés went to startups, though he would soon have exactly the kind of STEM degree such companies seek out. He didn’t like the idea of high turnover rates or gambling on an untested venture amid the uncertainty of the pandemic. Instead, he starts this month as a software engineer at IBM, founded in 1911.
