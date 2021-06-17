Direct-to-consumer beauty brand MyGlamm, on Thursday announced that Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has invested in the company and will endorse its products going forward.

MyGlamm was founded in 2017 by Darpan Sanghvi and co-founded by Priyanka Gill. It currently offers a range of over 600 cruelty-free products across makeup, skincare and personal care. The digital first brand also retails via 10,000 offline points of sales across 70 cities in India.

“We have always admired Shraddha for her clean beauty and cruelty free philosophy and how she connects and resonates with her over 60 million Instagram followers. At MyGlamm we are building great products by connecting with our consumers digitally and understanding what they want," Darpan Sanghvi, Founder and CEO, MyGlamm said in a statement.

Direct-to-consumer beauty brands have seen a surge in demand over the last few years, as consumers seeking newer brands and experience spend more money on such products. Meanwhile, it helps that sale of beauty and personal care products are increasingly moving online, as offline sales channels remain quite fragmented.

In March, MyGlamm closed a ₹175 crore Series C funding round with investments from Ascent Capital, Amazon and Wipro Consumer, Mint reported earlier.

On Thursday—direct-to-consumer personal care brand Juicy Chemistry too announced investment from Spring Marketing Capital.

