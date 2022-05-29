Silicon Valley investors give startups survival advice for downturn

Funding for global startups—at around $58 billion in commitments midway through the second quarter—is on pace to drop by about one-fifth in the period compared with the previous quarter, according to analytics firm CB Insights. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index is down about 25% from its all-time high in November, and SoftBank Group Corp., which has poured more than $100 billion into investments, this month reported a $26.2 billion loss in the first quarter as valuations plummeted in its portfolio of tech companies.