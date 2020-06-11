NEW DELHI: Education tech start-up Simplilearn on Thursday launched its a job guarantee programme as part of its master’s course in Full Stack Java Development.

On successful completion of the course, the Job Guarantee Programme offers soft-skills and interview preparation training, along with job search assistance for six months. Those who do not receive a job offer of at least ₹5 lakh per annum within six months of programme completion will refunded the full course fee.

The course is open to graduates and professionals with foundational knowledge in software development and who aspire to build a career as a full-stack developer.

"We are witnessing an increased demand for full-stack developers today with organisations and businesses alike valuing this multifunctional job role. Simplilearn’s Job Guarantee program not only helps learners identify and apply for suitable jobs but also prepares their portfolio to attract employer attention," said Krishna Kumar, founder and chief executive, Simplilearn.

In the times of a global crisis like the current pandemic, moving to digital platforms is the only option to ensure business continuity. With this in mind, the post covid world holds great potential for new job avenues for full-stack developers, he added.

Applicants to this course will be required to clear a pre-assessment test for aptitude and a basic understanding of coding. For this, Simplilearn has partnered with HackerEarth. In addition to 250 hours of blended learning that includes front-end, middleware, and back-end development, learners are also offered training in interview skills, improving body language, and profile enhancement under the guidance of industry experts.

“There is a 20% growth in fullstack developer jobs as compared to the last couple of years. This program is a great way for developers to upskill themselves and identify the opportunities that they deserve," said Sachin Gupta, co-founder and chief executive, HackerEarth.

Simplilearn claims to have helped over 1 million professionals across 150 countries upskill and prepare for the digital future.

