Simplilearn raises $45 mn in Series E round Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 03:47 PM IST
The fund was raised from a consortium led by GSV Ventures and it also saw participation from Clal Insurance, and DisruptAD, ADQ’s venture platform
Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd, which provides training for professional certification courses, on Wednesday said it has raised $45 million (about ₹366 crore) in Series E funding round from a consortium led by GSV Ventures.