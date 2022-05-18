Singed by fuel costs, falling pay, delivery workers want out

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU/MUMBAI :A few Sundays ago, for the first time in many years, Md. Annu took his family out. They went to the park, had ice cream, the kids had fun on the swing, and returned home by evening. This would have been unthinkable if the 28-year-old had not left his delivery job at online food delivery firm Zomato two months ago and joined an electronics outlet of Pai International in his hometown Hyderabad. “Working in an air-conditioned showroom even for many hours is not the same as going around the city in the heat for six days a week. The fuel bills have gone up, and the money was not worth the hours we had to work as delivery workers. I may not be earning a lot more now, but I am happier and healthier," he said.

