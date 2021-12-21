BENGALURU : Feminine hygiene startup, Sirona has raised ₹100 crore as a part of its Series B funding from content-to-commerce unicorn, Good Glamm Group.

The round also saw secondary buyout with early investors including seed and angel investors exiting the startup, Sirona said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sirona currently manufactures and retails products related to women's hygiene. Its products include 'stand and pee' devices for women, PeeBuddy; feminine pain relief patches, biodegradable sanitary and tampon disposal bags, and the Sirona menstrual cup range.

“We have been profitable for the last 3 years and are growing steadily. We believe that the partnership with The Good Glamm group, given their edge in terms of content and offline access will help us scale faster while staying profitable. We hope to soon hit the ₹100 crore revenue mark," said Deep Bajaj, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Sirona Hygiene.

According to the company, almost 1 million women use Sirona menstrual cups, and over 3 million units of PeeBuddy and 4,00,000 Sirona feminine pain relief patches have been sold by the startup, till date.

“Sirona has built a great business. Very few startups are able to grow profitably with innovative products in a taboo category with low capital. The feminine hygiene segment, especially given the taboo around the category, is a tough one to pull off but needs far more intervention to make life simpler for Indian women. And we believe our ecosystem of content and creators will greatly increase the education of and adoption of Sirona’s innovative hygiene products," Darpan Sanghvi, founder and CEO, Good Glamm Group.

The Good Glamm Group comprises a portfolio of beauty and personal care brands that are powered by a proprietary digital ecosystem of content, community and creator assets. At present, the unicorn has a reach across more than 30,000 offline retail points of sale.

In a recent interaction with Mint, Sanghvi said that the Good Glamm Group is expected to have spent close to ₹2,000 crore in acquisitions (through cash and stock), in 2021 alone.

The company is now also looking to launch video-led commerce as a new offering in January 2022, and running pilots around the same.

Across its various properties, the content-to-commerce company is currently registering an annualised revenue run rate worth $150 million and plans to scale this number to $250 million by the end of FY’22.

