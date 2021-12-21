Sirona raises 100 crore in Series B funding from Good Glamm Group

“Sirona has built a great business. Very few startups are able to grow profitably with innovative products in a taboo category with low capital. The feminine hygiene segment, especially given the taboo around the category, is a tough one to pull off but needs far more intervention to make life simpler for Indian women. And we believe our ecosystem of content and creators will greatly increase the education of and adoption of Sirona’s innovative hygiene products," Darpan Sanghvi, founder and CEO, Good Glamm Group.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}