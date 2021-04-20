Bengaluru: Maker of female hygiene products, Sirona Hygiene on Tuesday announced that it has raised $3 million as a part of its Series A funding from NB Ventures and IAN Fund.

According to the company, the funding will be used to expand the company’s business and to increase research and development activities for improving its products.

Sirona Hygiene provides products in areas of menstrual hygiene ,including herbal pain relief patches, degradable sanitary pads and menstrual cup kits. It also offers stand-and-pee device PeeBuddy.

"At Sirona, we stand committed to solving unaddressed intimate and menstrual hygiene issues faced by women with our innovative products. This funding is a noteworthy milestone for us as we see it as an external validation of our work. We are thankful to NB Ventures, Dubai, and IAN Fund for believing in our mission to break the taboo around feminine hygiene issues," said Deep Bajaj, co-founder, Sirona Hygiene.

According to the company, it has been growing 100% year-on-year and has been profitable for the last three years.

“The necessity for a company that tackles the issues of menstrual and feminine hygiene has presented itself several times across the years. We are glad that Sirona has been solving these issues through innovative products that bridge the gap," said Neelesh Bhatnagar, chairman, NB Ventures, Dubai.

The company claims that it has sold more than two million units for its PeeBuddy device, with close to half a million women using the company’s menstrual cup product.

“Sirona is focused on the market for women-oriented products which is a large & rapidly-growing category. And then, post pandemic, by adding a hygiene focused product portfolio, Sirona has created a huge opportunity for itself," said Padmaja Ruparel, founding partner, IAN Fund.

IAN Network first invested close to $450,000 in Sirona Hygiene back in 2017, followed by a small bridge of $250,000 in 2019.

