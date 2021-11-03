BENGALURU : Natural pet food brand Dogsee Chew has raised $7 million as part of its pre-Series A round from Sixth Sense Ventures.

According to the company, it will use the company footprint in India and other developed markets, while accelerating new product development and manufacturing. Founded by husband-wife duo Bhupendra Khanal and Sneh Sharma, Dogsee Chew produces vegetarian hard cheese dog chews.

“We are very excited about Sixth Sense Ventures coming onboard. We look forward to leveraging their expertise in the consumer space as we work to better the quality of life for pets. Pet parents are looking for healthy food and treat options and we are committed to delivering it with our rich expertise and research oriented approach," said Khanal, founder, Dogsee Chew.

Dogsee Chew has over 30 stock keeping units and a sales volume of over 100 tonnes per month. The brand is currently present in over 5,000 retail stores across 30 countries.

The brand also provides employment to an estimated 10,000 farmers, and has recently entered Japan and China.

“Globally pet foods are much larger than most fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) categories such as oral care and baby foods. The Indian pet food market is at a nascent stage compared with global markets, with a potential to be 10x of its current size. We like Dogsee’s approach of establishing their presence in the developed markets, while tapping into the India opportunity. Extremely excited to support Bhupen and Sneh in their efforts to revolutionize pet parenting," said Nikhil Vora, chief executive officer (CEO) at Sixth Sense Ventures.

Dogsee Chew has a distribution network across Bengaluru, national capital region (NCR), Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai and Kolkata.

It has manufacturing and research and development (R&D) setups in Bengaluru, and a team of over 100 employees spread across India, Japan and UK.

