Skylark Drones raises $3 million led by InfoEdge Ventures, IAN Fund

Kunal Khattar, managing partner of AdvantEdge Founders said, “The Skylark team led by Mughilan and Mrinal is one of the best teams out there with global aspirations to build deep tech solutions and services for full stack array of drone applications. We have been impressed by the technology stack built by the team and strong execution demonstrated while working with the country’s top conglomerates. We are delighted to participate in this round to partner with them to build in India for the world."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}