Skylark Labs in talks to raise around $150 million; eyes unicorn status

California-headquartered physical AI startup Skylark Labs is in talks to raise $100 million-$150 million in a funding round that could value the company at over $1 billion, according to founder and CEO Dr Amarjot Singh.
The round, which is being raised in the US, is expected to see participation from investors including Bommie Capital, Riceberg, Symphony Ventures, and Cushman & Wakefield.
Skylark Labs builds self-learning AI for edge devices that can be deployed on robots, drones and autonomous vehicles. These systems are designed for defence, border security and public safety applications. Around 70% of the planned fundraise has already been committed, Singh said.
If the round closes as planned, it will make Skylark Labs one of the latest unicorns, valuing the company at more than $1 billion. The company last raised $6 million at a $250 million valuation in April this year.