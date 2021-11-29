Slice joins unicorn club after Tiger, others invest $220 mn

“At Slice, we believe that we have built a solid business model and will focus our energies now into growing and scaling the platform. We have been prudent with our business so far and burnt $4.5 million (in capital) over five years. A part of the capital from this fundraise will be invested in our NBFC, as we need to have our own skin in the game, rather than raising debt alone. The remainder will be utilized towards launching new products and scaling the team," Rajan Bajaj, founder and chief executive officer at Slice, said in an interview.