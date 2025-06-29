After years of burn, Slice looks to turn profitable in FY26
Mansi Verma 4 min read 29 Jun 2025, 04:28 PM IST
Summary
Slice was among several fintechs forced to stop offering credit line offerings via prepaid payment instruments wallets after RBI’s 2022 circular. The merger with North East Small Finance Bank has rebooted its fortunes as a digital bank
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Three years after a regulatory crackdown disrupted its core business, fintech startup Slice says it has turned profitable on a monthly basis and is targeting full-year profitability in FY26.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story