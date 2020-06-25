Slice raises 46 crore from Japan's Gunosy Capital, others

“As a young team, we understand this consumer very well and in the last four years, our primary focus has been making youngsters' financial experience fun and seamless. As we accelerate towards our next phase of growth, support from new investors like Gunosy, EMVC, Better Capital and Kunal will be absolutely critical and will enable us in the mission of becoming the go-to fintech destination of Young India," said Rajan Bajaj, founder and chief executive of Slice in a statement.