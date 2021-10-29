Bengaluru: Fintech startup focused on millennials, slice has roped in former Swiggy executive Shikha Gupta as its creative head, the company said on Friday.

With over a decade of experience, Gupta has been associated with brands and creative agencies including Urban Ladder, Rediffusion, ideas@work, and Grey Worldwide.

In her previous role as the creative director at Swiggy, she helped the team to scale up and delivered creative campaigns for the brand.

“As a brand built by and for the new generation who are always seeking for the simplest and coolest experience, slice is doing all the justification for the mission to demystify the world of finance. I’m excited by the creative challenge this poses and look forward to making slice one of India’s most-loved brands," said Gupta, creative head, slice.

In June, slice had raised $20 million as part of its fresh funding round led by existing investors Blume Ventures, and Gunosy Capital.

slice allows users to pay bills, manage expenses and unlock rewards. It is focussed on the new age millennial and Gen Z segment, with an average age of 23, that have largely been rejected credit cards by large banks, due to inadequate credit scoring around this demographic.

It provides millennials a credit line starting from ₹10,000 up till ₹10 lakh.

The company claimed to have close to 4 million registered users, earlier in June. It is looking to touch 1 million card issuances by the end of FY '22, and was aiming to ramp up its monthly issuance to 50,000 users by September this year.

Five-year-old slice has also been previously backed by Das Capital, Finup, Simile Venture Partner, EMVC, Tracxn Labs, Better Capital, Sachin Bansal's Navi and angel investors such as Kunal Shah.

