Sales intelligence platform, Slintel, on Thursday said that it has raised $20 million as a part of its Series A funding led by GGV Capital.

Existing investors including Accel, Sequoia Capital India, and Stellaris Venture Partners also participated in the funding round.

The current fundraise comes less than a year after its previous funding round. In October, last year, Slintel had raised $4.2 million in a funding round led by Accel. The round also saw participation from Sequoia Capital India and Stellaris Venture Partners.

“The Slintel team is delighted to welcome Hans Tung as its newest board member. We look forward to deepening our solution to power use cases across different go-to-market functions," said Deepak Anchala, founder and chief executive officer of Slintel.

The three year old startup helps business-to-business (B2B) buyers and sellers find their best fit and adds value by increasing transparency and trust in the B2B ecosystem.

The company’s software platform helps go-to-market teams understand their buyers better by providing intelligence around their pain points, and churn data to get a 360 degree view of the buyer.

“With the global pandemic completely changing the way companies operate, B2B transactions have gone more digital than ever before. Inside sales teams are closing high-value, multi-million dollar deals while working remotely, and products like Slintel are enabling companies to do this by helping them reimagine their entire sales process for today’s environment," said Hans Tung, managing partner at GGV Capital.

Over the last 12 months, the company claims to have recorded a five-times jump in terms of its revenues and customer base.

“Slintel has one of the best go-to-market engines that we’ve seen in any startup, and the consistency with which the team has been able to deliver on their growth targets is commendable. We’re looking at a company that’s changing the marketing and sales intelligence sphere as we know it, and we couldn’t be happier to be a part of their board," said Prayank Swaroop, Partner at Accel.

