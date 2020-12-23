Slurrp Farm raises $2 million from Fireside Ventures to expand product portfolio

“We wanted to bring onboard institutional investors who truly understand the need for inflection and real change in the health food market. We have been in touch with Fireside since the very inception of our journey and this is the right time in our journey for us to seek growth capital. They have the DNA, tremendous insight, and proven history to help grow challenger FMCG brands like us," said Shauravi Malik and Meghana Narayan, co-founders, Slurrp Farm.